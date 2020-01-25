Indian Land officers shot at responding to domestic issue

article

Officers in Indian Land responding to a domestic disturbance were shot at by a suspect who is now in custody, police say.

Police responded to calls around 10 p.m. Friday near 1022 Eagles Nest Lane to a domestic disturbance. As they arrived they heard the disturbance inside. The victim's estranged boyfriend Josh Hendricks III, armed with a gun, was visiting and got into an altercation. The victim along with her two-year-old son and mother were able to escape from the house without Hendricks' knowledge. As Hendricks noticed the officer arriving, he fired his weapon at the deputies, who returned fire and struck the suspect. Hendricks was taken into custody and received medical attention.

The victim had initially locked Hendricks out of the home, in which he responded by firing shots at the townhomes door, and he was able to re-enter continuing the dispute

No other injuries were reported.

“We responded to a very volatile situation last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “This incident occurred in a densely populated subdivision. I applaud the victim and her mother for getting themselves and the child out of harm’s way, and I am thankful neither they nor any bystanders were seriously injured. I am also thankful our officers were not injured."