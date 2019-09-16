Indian Trail thief steals flag from funeral home's 9/11 tribute

Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations in Indian Trail encounters people during the some of the saddest moments of their lives. Thursday they were shocked to discover a thief paid them a visit.

“We wanted to pay homage to the tragedy that we all suffered and so we did this display and it’s unfortunate that someone had to take from the meaning of that,” said funeral home owner, David L. Cook.

The flags were being taken down for the evening when they discovered one was missing. “We just thought someone’s taken one of our flags.”

The funeral home works closely with military and first responder families and was paying tribute to the victims of 9/11. “Remember the cause that you stole it from and who you stole it from. This is a funeral home and we deal with tragedy every single day.”

The flags were on loan from the CW and the Patriot Riders and are displayed along Old Monroe Road with a banner that reads ‘We will never forget.’ “It’s just really the audacity of someone to come up and steal it.”

Cook received dozens of calls from the community including business owners and a school superintendent offering to replace the stolen flag but he’s hoping the thief will do the right thing and return it. “If you want to bring it back there’s no hard feelings we’ll you know, just take it back and wish you well. If you keep it every time you look at it, you’ll just have to remember how you got it.”