Indiana barbecue restaurant offering 'free BBQ for life' in exchange for helping catch robbery suspects

A couple of bandits are on the loose in Indiana, and a restaurant owner is offering a barbecue bounty for anyone who helps bring them to justice.

Rob Ecker, who owns the Rusted Silo Southern BBQ and Brewhouse in Lizton, is offering free food — for life — to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“Snitching never tasted so good,” reads the message on a “Wanted” poster shared on the restaurant’s website.

The thieves, who reportedly used a crowbar to break into the Rusted Silo late on Friday, reportedly made off with cash from the restaurant’s hundred-year-old antique register, breaking it in the process, according to WISH-TV.

The crooks had also unscrewed the light bulbs after breaking in, to avoid being seen.

Ecker soon cooked up a scheme to offer a hefty reward for anyone with information leading to their arrest, and plastered his “Wanted” poster on the restaurant’s own website. He also printed out hundreds more for distribution to customers, WTHR reported.

Now, Ecker just hopes he “can get back at these people one way or the other,” he told the outlet.

The restaurant confirmed to Fox News that as of Friday, there have been no leads on the case. Anyone in Lizton interested in free BBQ for life should still keep an eye out for any suspicious barbecue-stained fingerprints found around town.

