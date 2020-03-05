Infant dies after mother falls asleep while breastfeeding, police say

article

A 5-month-old child died after the mother said she fell asleep while breastfeeding, WFLA reports.

North Port police and first responders came to the woman’s home Tuesday around 4:10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious child.

First responders were unable to revive the child.

The mother told police she fell asleep while breastfeeding and when she woke up the infant was not breathing.

Police are working with the medical examiner’s office to investigate the incident.