Injured black bear spotted roaming around Concord

An injured black bear has been rescued after the animal was spotted roaming around neighborhoods in Concord Thursday.

Neighbors living in Carriage Downs posted on social media about the bear walking about the neighborhood.

Cabarrus County deputies and Concord police responded along with Animal Care & Control to remove the black bear. Tranquilizers had to be used to subdue the bear.

According to Concord Police, the bear is expected to be okay. Officials were taking the bear to Asheboro zoo for evaluation and are hopeful to release the animal back into the wild.