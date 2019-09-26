Expand / Collapse search

Injured black bear spotted roaming around Concord

Concord
FOX 46 Charlotte

Black bear captured on video roaming around neighborhood

An injured black bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Concord, N.C. The good news, officials say the bear is expected to be okay.

CONCORD, N.C. - An injured black bear has been rescued after the animal was spotted roaming around neighborhoods in Concord Thursday.

Neighbors living in Carriage Downs posted on social media about the bear walking about the neighborhood.

Cabarrus County deputies and Concord police responded along with Animal Care & Control to remove the black bear. Tranquilizers had to be used to subdue the bear.

According to Concord Police, the bear is expected to be okay. Officials were taking the bear to Asheboro zoo for evaluation and are hopeful to release the animal back into the wild.