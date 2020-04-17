Instacart customer says he was scammed out of groceries

You want groceries, but some crooks just want your money.

“It’s almost a crapshoot because you don’t know who the honest person is,” said George, a viewer who reached out to FOX 46, and only wanted to be identified by his first name because he works for the government.

George uses Instacart, a popular grocery delivery app, to get his meals delivered. It’s supposed to make shopping easy and, these days, safer. But his Instacart shopper, identified on the app as “Tiffany,” is accused of stealing $120 worth of groceries.

The alleged theft happened at the Food Lion in Stanley on Wednesday. George says his assigned shopper never responded to his messages and swapped items he requested for different or more expensive products he didn’t want.

“I ordered roast beef but she substituted honey ham,” he said. “That’s not even the same animal.”

A minute after his shopper finished checking out his items, George got an alert on his phone that his good was delivered, he said.

He waited an hour and then complained to Instacart.

“The thing that really irritated me is what if I was somebody that was their last $120 bucks?” he said. “And they were trying to get groceries and they got nothing?”

He plans to file a police report.

Consumer experts recommend paying with a credit card. That way, if there is a dispute, you can file a claim for a charge back. George only received a generic e-mail back from Instacart, thanking him for his feedback.

FOX 46 is working to get results. We reached out to the company. A spokesperson says they will contact George directly regarding a refund.

We found similar cases around the country. Instacart says its shoppers complete a thorough background check and are kicked off the platform if they repeatedly fail to deliver an order.

But one time is enough for George who plans to go back to doing his own shopping from now on.

“I don’t plan on using Instacart for delivery again,” he said. “That’s going to hurt the next person that’s an honest shopper and that’s what really bothers me.”