Investigation underway after 2-month-old Burke County boy dies

article

An investigation is underway after a 2-month-old infant from Burke County died while receiving treatment for unknown injuries at the hospital, deputies said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Burke County deputies responded to the Carolina Health Care System - Blue Ridge to the report of an unresponsive infant that was taken to the ER by his parents.

The 2-month-old boy was transferred to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

"Based on reports from the Emergency Department staff and staff at Levine’s, investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Burke County Department of Social Services responded to Levine’s and began an investigation," deputies said. The infant passed away on September 9.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses and met with the Child Protection Team at Levine’s. The investigation is ongoing.