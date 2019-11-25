Investigators determine cause of northeast Charlotte house fire to be arson

article

A house fire early Monday morning in northeast Charlotte was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in the 500 block of Norris Avenue.

As firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke showing from the one-story home. It took 26 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Charlotte Fire said the cause of the fire is arson. Estimated damages to the home are $22,000.

No word yet on who set the fire.