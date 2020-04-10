Investigators determine Frank Liske Park barn fire was intentionally set

article

A fire that destroyed the barn at Frank Liske Park in late March was intentionally set, the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Friday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Thursday, March 26 at 4001 Stough Road. It resulted in a total loss of the structure and its contents, fire officials said.

The land on which the park sits is the Stonewall Jackson property, owned by the State and on lease to Cabarrus County, fire officials said. In the mid-1900s, it served as a working farm for Stonewall Jackson Training School students. The original barn was used to house and care for dairy cattle.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners received an update on the fire at its April 6 meeting and advised staff to move forward with a feasibility study on rebuilding the structure.

The Board is also working to restructure the terms of its lease from the State.

As the criminal investigation continues, the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal's Office asks that anyone with information should call 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call 704-93CRIME.