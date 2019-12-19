Investigators working to determine cause of massive Mooresville house fire

article

Crews battled a massive house fire Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to fire officials.

The large fire broke out around 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at a 4,000 square foot house located at 114 Misty Meadows Court.

As crews got to the scene, they observed heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof. Thankfully, no one was home when the fire began. Two people currently live at the residence.

About 70 firefighters from multiple departments including Lake Norman, Mooresville, Mount Mourne, Cornelius, and Troutman worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze. No firefighters were injured while battling the fire. The Fire Marshal is working to figure out where the fire in the home originated. The damage is extensive. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Photo of massive house fire in Mooresville via Iredell Fire Wire

Authorities tell FOX 46 that they believe the house was recently listed for about $450,000 but was not listed for sale at the time the fire occurred. No other nearby structures were damaged.