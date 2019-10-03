Iredell County farm ready for pumpkin picking despite drought conditions

Wednesday marked the hottest day of the year so far. This adds to a number of days this year that have brought record heat, and along with the high temperatures, rain has been scarce, leading to drought conditions continue in many neighborhoods in NC and SC.

Iredell County is one of the areas impacted. Carrigan Farms in Mooresville is just one of many agricultural producers that has had to put some procedures in place to mitigate the effects of drought.

The farm grows crops all year, including strawberries, apples, pumpkin, and corn, to name a few. Luckily, the drought hasn’t affected the pumpkins too much according to Kelly Carrigan, co-owner of Carrigan Farms.

Apple picking season just ended at the farm and pumpkin picking season is now in full effect. Don't worry: If you still need your apple fix, the farm offers apple cider and apple cider donuts to enjoy while finding the perfect pumpkin.

“Pumpkins like cool dry weather. We’ve had dry weather, but we haven’t had cool weather.”

To help keep those pumpkins cool, irrigation is required a few times a week.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to irrigate. Without irrigation, we would not have been able to grow this crop of pumpkins this year," Carrigan said.

While the pumpkins are flourishing in the drier conditions, other crops are not.

“It’s not great for our soil.”

The dry soil had a big impact on the corn crop because it wasn’t irrigated. The corn is dry and wilted, but Carrigan Farms is making the best of it. The dry corn plants are being used as part of the farm’s haunted trail which opens on October 4.

Kelly is grateful that the farm hasn’t experienced major impacts from the drought so far, but understands that others haven’t been so lucky this year.

“For commodity farmers, they’ve had a tough year. And that’s mother nature she gives and she takes away. And that’s why farmers are frugal. Save for a rainy day, save for a dry day.”

For more on Carrigan Farms visit their website.