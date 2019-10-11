Iredell County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old child

article

A 26-year-old Iredell County man has been arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child between July and August of this year.

Joseph Michael Johnson, 26, of Burlington, North Carolina, has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the assaults occurred between Wednesday, July 31 and Sunday, August 3, 2019.

The victim gave a statement to deputies saying the assault occurred while the suspect, Johnson, was in Iredell County visiting relatives. Sgt. Katie Harwell contacted Burlington Police, who assisted in the investigation by locating the suspect.

Based on the information, and evidence gathered through the investigation, Johnson was arrested and charged on Sunday, Oct. 6. He was given a $30,000 secured bond. This case remains open and ongoing. Additional charges could be brought, the sheriff's office said.