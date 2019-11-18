Iredell County murder suspect in custody, police say

article

A suspect wanted in connection to a murder that occurred in Iredell County Monday morning has been taken into custody after a brief search, according to the sheriff's office.

Colbert was arrested during a traffic stop in Yadkin County. He was in a truck that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Deputies were actively searching for Pierson Worth Colbert, 23, the suspect in a northern Iredell County homicide investigation.

Colbert had last been seen driving an older model Nissan Sentra, light in color, in the northern end of the county, deputies said. Colbert was also thought to be operating a 1996 GMC Sonoma truck, dark green in color, with tag number PCB-2545.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office originally said that Colbert is considered dangerous and to not approach him.

This remains an open investigation.