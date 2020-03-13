Iredell-Statesville Schools extends Spring Break for students

article

Iredell-Statesville Schools have just completed a week of spring break, with hundreds of students and adults traveling across the country and the world. Out of an abundance of caution, Iredell-Statesville Schools will extend Spring Break for all students through March 20, 2020.



The district will hold Optional Teacher Workdays on March 16 - 20. During that week, staff will prepare for a possible prolonged period of remote learning, social distancing strategies, community-based meal delivery for qualified students, and further deep cleaning protocol.



Depending on your travel history, residents are asked to consider self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Please visit ​www.cdc.gov​ for a complete list of countries that currently have widespread, ongoing transmission of COVID-19, school officials said.



"As always we will communicate directly to our staff, parents, and students via mass notification, on the I-SS website, and on our social media channels and through our local media outlets. You may view additional updates by visiting ​www.issnc.org/coronavirus," Iredell-Statesville Schools said.