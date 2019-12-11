'Irritant' dispersed on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus, multiple students treated

article

An 'irritant' was used on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus Wednesday morning, injuring multiple students, according to school authorities.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 11 on a school bus in front of Myers Park High School along the 2400 block of Colony Road.

A letter from Assistant Principal Davis was sent out to Myers Park families:

"The safety and security of our students is important. This morning during arrival, an irritant was dispersed on Bus #24. Medic and Charlotte Fire responded. Students were assessed and proper medical care was administered. Any student who violates the Code of Student Conduct will be disciplined accordingly. Please, speak with your children about bringing inappropriate items to school. Thanks for your support of Myers Park."

No other information was immediately provided.

