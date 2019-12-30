Is it you? $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased at Food Lion in Mooresville

article

If you played Cash 5 this weekend, check your tickets. Someone gets to start the New Year with a $1,063,165 Cash 5 jackpot.

The ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at the Food Lion on Shearer Road in Mooresville. It matched all five numbers to win the prize.

The winning numbers are: 2-7-13-34-39

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.