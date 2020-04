article

The streets of Italy remain empty as the country is on lockdown until at least April 13.

There is a glimpse of hope, though.

Italy has recorded its lowest death rate in a 24-hour period, the Civil Protection Ministry said on Sunday.

There are also fewer patients in critical condition in intensive care units.

A total of 15,877 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy, but 21,815 people have already recovered.