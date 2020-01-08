"It's not easy": Brother of slain restaurant owner hopes surveillance video will bring killer to justice

CMPD has released video of the suspect they say shot and killed a beloved restaurant owner in NoDa last month.

The video is hard to see, but CMPD says the suspect in the hoodie shot and killed Scott Brooks outside Brooks Sandwich House in the early morning hours on Dec. 9.

Scott's twin brother David hopes it's enough to catch a cold-blooded killer.

“I just hope that this little bit of evidence and what we are doing today will help find and convict someone. It won’t bring him back but maybe bring a little bit of justice for us but the community to,” David said.

The new video shows one of two suspects police say was involved in the deadly shooting.

“The Brooks family really needs your help. The Brooks family has been part of the community for years. We've heard time and time again about the assistance they've helped when someone needs something in the community, they have been there for them. We need the community to be there for the brooks family today,” a CMPD spokesperson said.

Scott's family says while the horrific crime has left the family grieving, the support they’re getting from the community is helping.

“The support that we received gets us through the grief every day. It's not easy. It was my twin brother.”

Police say they have leads, but they are still waiting on the big break in the case to identify the suspects.

“We have a lot of leads we're following up on. We have gotten tips but we obviously don’t have that tip that has led us to an arrest. We're following up on not only previous tips from the community. Information that we are able to cultivate from different tools we use and the FBI is helping us with that.”

The reward money is now at $21,000 for information leading to an arrest in Scott’s death.

