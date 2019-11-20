It's official: Largest-ever green bean casserole sets record

A community in New York City will not have to worry about leaving out a holiday-staple casserole this year.

A Guinness World Record for the largest-serving of green bean casserole was set on Wednesday weighing in at 1,009 pounds. The record-breaking casserole will go on to feed older New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels.

An estimated 125,000 green beans were used along with 485 cans of mushroom soup and 95 pounds of french-fried onions.

The holiday staple casserole is expected to feed about 3,000 people at senior centers across New York City.