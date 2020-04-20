It's official: York County commissioners vote to bring Panthers headquarters to SC

article

The Carolina Panthers are officially moving their team headquarters to Rock Hill.

The York County commissioners voted four to three to bring the team’s front offices to South Carolina.

The county will now help the Panthers with hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure.

With all of this, there will be a new, state of the art practice facility, offices, a hospital, restaurants and other businesses.

The yes votes came from Allison Love, William “Bump” Roddey, Britt Blackwell and Joel Hamilton. Michael Johnson, Christi Cox and Robert Winkler voted no.

Councilman Roddey says Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies will be part of the development

The Panthers will not be building a stadium in Rock Hill, and will continue to play at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown.

In public comment, some neighbors say were are misinformed and are mad that they held the meeting during these times. Residents say they want more details and say it shouldn’t be address over a virtual meeting.