It's Santa Cam! Panthers' QB goes to Bojangles’ to feed, gift 200 Men’s Shelter guests

article

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton partnered with Bojangles’ this week on his last stop during his annual 'Santa Cam' event.

Bojangles’ and Newton served a delicious hot meal to neighbors at the Men’s Shelter and distributed a gift pack including $20 Bojangles' gift cards to more than 200 Shelter guests from Bojangles' festive holiday boxes.

Cam Newton served a delicious hot meal to neighbors at the Men’s Shelter this week.

“There was no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by joining forces with Santa Cam to serve our neighbors at the Men’s Shelter a meal packed with our real deal Southern flavor," Bojangles’ Senior Director of Corporate Communication Brian Little said.