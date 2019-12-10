Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causes backups on I-77

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer that was stuck on the median of I-77 cause major backups near Huntersville Tuesday evening.

Huntersville Fire says they responded to I-77 North just before Exit 23 for Gilead Road where the truck was found on the median.

Charlotte Fires's Hazmat unit was called to the scene because diesel fuel was leaking from the tractor-trailer.

One lane of I-77 North and one lane of I-77 South were closed near the exit. Huntersville Fire had to wait on the arrival of clean-up company.

Hours after the initial accident, the scene was cleared and traffic flow returned to normal.