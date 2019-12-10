Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causing backups on I-77

article

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer that is now stuck on the median of I-77 is causing major backups near Huntersville.

Huntersville Fire says they responded to I-77 North just before Exit 23 for Gilead Road where the truck was found on the median.

Charlotte Fires's Hazmat unit was called to the scene because diesel fuel was leaking from the tractor-trailer.

One lane of I-77 North and one lane of I-77 South remain closed near the exit. Huntersville Fire says they are also waiting on the arrival of clean-up company.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

