Jarod McNeil, 17, wanted for murder of teen in Lancaster

article

The search for a suspect is underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed this weekend in Lancaster, police said.

The Lancaster Police Department said Jaquavious Neely, of Rock Hill, was shot and killed on Sunday, Sept. 15. Officers responded to calls shortly after 3 p.m. of a gunshot wound victim nearby 1341 Carmel Road. Neely was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster, where he was pronounced dead.

Other adults and children were present at the home and were interviewed by authorities.

Rock Hill resident Jarod McNeil, 17, has been identified as a suspect. McNeil is considered armed and dangerous and has not yet been apprehended by police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact officals at 803-283-3388.

No word on what led to the deadly shooting or if police are looking for any suspects at this time.