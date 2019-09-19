Jeep donates 6 mini Wranglers to Children's Hospital

Five-year-old Logan has leukemia - but he's not letting it slow him down.

And thanks to an effort underway at Children's Hospital of Michigan, he hopes to arrive to the operating room for his next surgery in one of these motorized toy Jeeps. He's already picked his favorite.

The hospital believes that when a child can arrive to the OR in a decorated motorized ride instead of a gurney or a wheelchair, it takes their mind off the operation.

"We know they are scared and we know their parents are scared," said Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan. "So if we can have these Jeeps bring a little bit of distraction and a bit of anxiety reduction, it means the world to these families."

The hospital already has a couple of mini toy vehicles, but they need more. Last week Fox 2's Amy's Angels featured a segment on Cornerstone Community Financials initiative to raise money to purchase Mini-Jeeps for the hospital through the Cruisin' for a Cure fundraiser.

But when Fiat Chrysler saw the segment, they noticed the vehicles featured weren't the real thing, so they decided to step in.

On Thursday the auto company donated six toy motorized Authentic Jeep Wranglers.

"This was an effort that we needed to be part of, and we were doing the right thing and I would challenge the rest of the larger community to do this," said Kim Adams House, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The vehicles not only helps the kids, it also helps the parents.

"As a parent you get scared, because you tend to think about him being on the operating table, a gurney or a stretcher, and this makes everything less frightening," said Askia Gibson, whose son is in remission from leukemia.

Cornerstone Community Financial is thankful for Jeep's generosity and they are still looking to raise funds to purchase more authentic toy Jeeps. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE.

"Supporting this because we can tell you with absolute certainty that you will be putting a smile on a young patient's face" said Jennifer Bleau, Cornerstone Community Financial.

