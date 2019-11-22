Jimmie Johnson sits down to explain reasons behind retirement

Jimmie Johnson is in elite company with his seven championships, joining Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty as the only other drivers to accomplish this feat.

He's won NASCAR's biggest race, the Daytona 500, twice. But Johnson has said he’s hanging up his helmet after the 2020 season. On Thursday, he sat down with Charlotte media, saying this is a decision he didn't take lightly.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, SEVEN-TIME NASCAR CHAMPION, TO RETIRE AFTER 2020 SEASON

As much as Johnson has accomplished on the track, the same can be said for off the track. He ran the Boston Marathon and hosted a 5k of his own here in Charlotte to help support the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, his charity that supports families and communities in need, specifically k-12 public education.

Charlotte awarded him the key to the city in 2014 for his contributions. Johnson said he plans to continue his charitable efforts, even after his career is over.

