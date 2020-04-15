Joe Gibbs Racing using race shop to make masks

Similar to many other teams throughout the sport, Joe Gibbs Racing is using their 3D printers to create face masks for local health care workers treating coronavirus patients.

They are also using other equipment in the race shop to make ventilator parts and build other forms of protective gear.

Students from Cox Mill High School as well as people in their homes for4m Huntersville to Harrisburg are also helping in the effort to create these materials, according to JGR Chief Technology Officer Jim Foley.

“We have people helping from purchasing, engineering, production and seeing them do what they do on a weekly basis, the I need it and I need it now, seeing them take those skills and put them to work on this project has been really cool to watch. I joked, we all have a new crew chief, it’s just, it’s a doctor."

Foley says they've been able to produce about 40-50 masks a day.

They're referring to themselves as the 'Agents of Shield,' a Marvel Comics reference.