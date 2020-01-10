Johnson and Johnson agrees to pay $6.3 million in Infants’ Tylenol settlement

If you purchased Infants’ Tylenol in the last five years, you could be eligible to receive a portion of a $6.3 million class action settlement.

The settlement comes in response to a lawsuit filed against Johnson and Johnson, which claimed the pharmaceutical company falsely advertised the medicine as uniquely formulated for infants when it was the same strength as Children’s Tylenol.

One ounce of Infants’ Tylenol retails at $5.99, while four ounces of Children’s Tylenol retails for the same price.

FILE: Johnson and Johnson infants nonprescription cough and cold products are displayed on a shelf at a pharmacy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Customers who purchased Infants’ Tylenol from October 2014 through Jan. 6, 2020, can participate in the settlement by filing a claim.

Claimants who provide proof of purchase will receive $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz bottle purchased. If you’ve lost your receipt, you can still return up to seven bottles for a maximum payout of $15.05.

All claims must be submitted by April 13, 2020.