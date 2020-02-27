Johnson City police offers coronavirus testing for meth in Facebook post

If you're worried your meth might be contaminated with the coronavirus, Johnson City police are here to help.

The Johnson City Police Department posted a tongue-in-cheek PSA saying they have reason to believe methamphetamine in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus.

They say those wanting to get their meth tested can go to the Johnson City Police Department, Blanco County Sheriff's Office or Blanco Police Department.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Anyone wanting to keep their meth in the privacy of their own home can call Blanco County Dispatch to request an officer to come and test the meth for contamination.