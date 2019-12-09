'Just starting his day.' Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner shot and killed in NoDa

The co-owner of a popular NoDa shop was shot and killed early Monday morning just as "he was starting his day", according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The man has been identified as Scott Allen Brooks, 61, police said. His family has been notified of his death.

The deadly shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 outside Brooks' Sandwich House in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street.

According to CMPD, Scott Brooks was beginning to start his day at his business when he was confronted by an assailant and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The total circumstances surrounding this deadly shooting have not yet been released.

Photo: Scene of the deadly shooting in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street

CMPD said the investigation is in its early stages. No word on any suspects at this time. The Books' Sandwich House is a community staple in NoDa, serving the area since 1973.

This deadly shooting marks the City of Charlotte's 103rd homicide this year. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

There is a monetary reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Check back for updates on this developing news story throughout the day.