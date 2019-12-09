'Just starting his day.' Employee shot and killed outside Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa

An employee of a popular NoDa shop was shot and killed early Monday morning just as "he was starting his day", according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 outside Brooks' Sandwich House in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street.

According to CMPD, a male employee was beginning to start his day at the business when he was confronted by an assailant and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released pending family notification. The total circumstances surrounding this deadly shooting have not yet been released.

Photo: Scene of the deadly shooting in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street

CMPD said the investigation is in its early stages. No word on any suspects at this time.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

This deadly shooting marks the City of Charlotte's 103rd homicide this year.

Advertisement

LIVE LOOK OF THE SCENE MONDAY IN NODA:

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.