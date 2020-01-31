Kannaolis teen suspected in high school senior's murder turns self in

article

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a high school senior while he was asleep in his own room has turned himself in, according to Kannapolis Police.

Police say around 1 a.m on Thursday, Jan. 23, officers were called to 1475 Cottage Road for reports of a shooting. They arrived at the mobile home to find 18-year-old Kevon Antonio Cousar with a single gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Jan. 31, Jermiah Desean Howard, 19, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Howard was arrested at the Kannapolis Police Department after turning himself in. He is being transferred to the Rowan County Jail where he will wait for his bail hearing and first court appearance.

Cousar was a student at A.L. Brown High School. Police say the 18-year-old was in his bedroom early this morning when Howard allegedly fired the shot that killed him.

Friends and neighbors said they were devastated by the loss of Cousar, who had been a part of their community since he was a child.

Kannapolis police say the investigation is active and ask anyone with additional information to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME).