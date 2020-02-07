Kansas City shelter posts photo of empty kennels after Super Bowl champ Derrick Nnadi pays adoption fees

Thanks to the generosity of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, a Kansas City animal rescue group announced that all of their kennels were empty.

KC Pet Project posted a picture of dogless kennels, thanking the NFL star for the selfless act.

"Because of Derrick Nnadi's generous sponsorship, our Petco Adoption Center has no more dogs to adopt," the non-profit wrote on Facebook on Thursday with a photo of empty kennels. "Yay for so many lives saved!“

Before the start of the 2018 NFL season, Nnadi vowed that for every victory he would cover adoption fees for a dog in need of a forever home.

(L)Derrick Nnadi celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIV. (R) Empty shelters sponsored by Nnadi. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images/)

As his team went on to to become 2020 Super Bowl champs, one dog wasn’t enough. KC Pet Project shared the incredible news that Nnadi would cover the costs of all dogs that became available for adoption on Feb. 2, allowing anyone to take home a new companion free of charge.

Thanks to the season-long partnership, 109 dogs were adopted, but there are still some dogs that are looking for homes at some KC Pet Project adoption centers.

