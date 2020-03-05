Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in new music video

article

Katy Perry is preparing for motherhood!

The 35-year-old singer released the video for her newest song "Never Worn White" on Wednesday night, and the last few seconds confirmed what fans have been speculating all day: she's expecting.

The video closes with a profile shot of Perry's body revealing a growing baby bump.

Following the video's release, Perry joined in on an Instagram live discussion with her fans, where she said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

The baby will be Perry's first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

