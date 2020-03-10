Keep calm: Mecklenburg County health officials say risk remains low here

Mecklenburg County Health officials say they are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and say to stay calm as the risk to Charlotte neighbors is low right now.

They do admit, however, that the area will likely see the virus hit home.

"I do not believe we will come out of this with no cases. I don't think that's an option for this community," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbe Harris said.

Harris was honest in her assessment of how the coronavirus could impact North Carolina.

"We recognize the fact that this could be wide-reaching at some point. We recognize that our systems could be stressed at some point, but we're doing the best we can to plan for that and to have contingency plans in place."

Harris said there have been no new cases of the virus in the tar heel state and that people North Carolinians are at low risk of contracting the virus.

"Because we don't have community transmission, we don't see if it's passed person-to-person in a community setting we a designated by the CDC as low risk

And because the area at large is at such a low-risk, health officials want the city to know there is no need to overreact.

"I would urge calm and for people to do what they need to do to protect themselves but not to panic at this point," Harris said.