Kershaw man shot up multiple homes, police say

A Kershaw man is responsible for shooting into homes on two separate occasions over the last two years in Lancaster County, police say.

Michael Pruitt, 29, faces multiple charges including drug distribution and discharging a firearm into a home.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on March 31, 2018 when deputies responded to calls of a home on Blackmon Circle in Kershaw being shot into. Investigators later discovered Pruitt was arrested that night in Charlotte carrying a stolen gun. On July 3, 2019 deputies responded to calls of shots being fired into a home on Country Club Road near Kershaw.

Pruitt was soon developed as a suspect and on July 19 a traffic stop led to his arrest. Marijuana and a gun were found in the vehicle. He was released on bond and shortly after more evidence was gather leading to more warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody again, this time at the Kershaw Motel.

“Heads-up policing by our officers and those of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department combined with the assistance of the SLED lab allowed us to identify Pruitt as the shooter and put him in jail,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Lots of rounds were fired at these two homes, and although no one was injured in either incident the outcomes could have been much worse.”