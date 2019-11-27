Kids talk turkey with FOX 46

There’s a lot of talk about turkey this time of the year.

Some of the best eaters at the table know exactly what they like and they have a pretty good idea of how all of the magic in the kitchen happens.

FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with Ms. Baj’s first grade class at Windsor Park Elementary School to talk about Thanksgiving, cooking the turkey and what they are thankful for.

They certainly had a lot to say. What do they like about Thanksgiving?

"I like eating the turkey," one student said.

And where does that turkey come from?

"I think they come from a barn or something," said another.

And while they're excited about the food and sweets, they know what really matters.

"I'm thankful for my friends."

"I'm thankful for everyone in the whole enitire world!"