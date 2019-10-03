Kim, Kanye West help local ex-convict get new start, remove facial tattoos

A former North Carolina inmate is getting a fresh start thanks to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The celebrities were in the queen city to help the parolee transition from life behind bars, back into society. Kardashian and West flew to Charlotte and enlisted the help of a local med spa to get results for the Paul Algarin, of Fayetteville, as he works to put his life back on track.

Algarin’s face tells a story. “It’s the forbidden fruit with the serpent wrapped around it, with a sword going through it,” he says. “Basically, it means like, you can’t trust.”

Algarin got the facial tattoos in Central Prison, during his six year sentence for assault and weapons offenses.

“Violent, undisciplined, rude,” he says describing his younger self. An angry teen when he went away, Algarin is now 24 years old and says he’s had a lot of time to reflect and grow.

“I can’t forget what I was, or who I used to be, or what I used to do. I still see myself a lot of times and I like that because it reminds me of what I want to be.”

But to get there, Paul knew he needed help.

“I was on solitary confinement for a while,” he says. “One day I was really bored. I really had nothing to do and I just picked up the pen and started writing.”

Advertisement

He wrote to Kim Kardashian after learning about her prison reform work.

“I put it all on the table, like this is what I am. This is what I was doing and this is what society has labeled me as but I feel like I have so much more to offer. So, I was just asking for a chance.”

“You can imagine that there’s a lot of prisoners that are trying to reach out to her, so who would think that he would’ve actually gotten picked,” says girlfriend Ashley Sturdivent.

Sturdivent was as shocked as Paul when a month after his release, the reality star and husband Kanye West, flew to Charlotte to meet the parolee. They reached out to the owner of Essential Aesthetics and Laser Medical Spa, Lori Alessandrini, who offered to remove Algarin’s face tattoos at no charge.

“I wanted to do anything I could to help him, so I was excited to be a part of it,” Lori says. Paul has undergone two treatments so far. She says, “the laser actually goes in and it kind of acts like a jack hammer, so it breaks the ink up as we’re working.”

Algarin admits, “it hurts, it hurts. I won’t lie.”

Lori says he may need six or more treatments. She calls it, “a process and a commitment.” But when she’s finished, Lori says “the end result will be just his fresh skin there with no ink at all.”

“There are a lot of employers who will look at you, give you one look with a tattoo on your face and automatically just judge you off of that,” says Sturdivent, “so I feel like with that being gone it will open up a lot of new opportunities.”

“I feel like doing this is, putting out the positive right now, to show not just for myself but for other people going through the same circumstances I’m going through, [they] can do the same thing and try to make something better of them self.”

Kardashian and West’s visit to the queen city to meet Algarin was filmed for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashian's.”

Algarin says he is thankful for the gift he’s been given and hopes to pay it forward by working for a non-profit and helping others turn their lives around.