Kindhearted cops give mom a lift home, and get the cake, on daughter's 1st birthday

A pair of police officers in Georgia made a little girl’s first birthday even more special when they got her a cake and joined the celebrations in Gwinnett County back in January.

Bodycam video released by Gwinnett County Police on March 4, 2020 shows Sgt Nick Boney and Officer Jimmy Wilson offer a ride home to a woman waiting in the cold with a bouquet of balloons. She tells the officers she needs to get home to her daughter’s first birthday.

After the mother gets in the car, Boney gives Wilson his credit card to buy a birthday cake.

Once they arrive at the woman’s house, the officers quickly get into the party spirit, playing with the other kids before producing the cake and singing Happy Birthday to the adorable tyke.