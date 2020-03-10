Kings Mountain woman says sewer is backing up into her home

A Kings Mountain woman says sewer issues are making her home unlivable.

"This is supposed to be my safe place."

Brenda Navy was brought to tears as she told FOX 46 what the last few weeks of her life have been like. Last month heavy rain caused the sewer to back up into her home.

"This time it [came] up through the bathtub and through the toilet and it went everywhere."

Her wood floors are starting to buckle and stains are still on the floorboards. The worst of it is what you can't see.

Brenda says she's lost track of how many times this has happened, but she says the mayor made a promise to her more than 30 years ago when it started that he would have it fixed.

"He stood right there and he told my mother and father we're going to fix this and I said 'thank goodness' and he walked out the door and he never looked back."

The drainage and sewer lines weren't properly installed when the neighborhood was first built in the late 80s When it rains the water flows down and causes the drains to back up and sewer to flow places it shouldn't. The city installed new lines in 2013, something Brenda calls a temporary fix.

"They dropped 500 feet of sewer line a quarter and a half, but the problem lies further out where Shockley Street comes down."

A construction company told Brenda the price tag to get her house fixed is more than $24,000. She submitted the claim to the city's third party insurance and they've already denied it saying the city didn't create the blockage. Brenda says the next option is to appeal or sue.

"I didn't want to do that. I shouldn't have to do that. Someone who has lived here as long as I have who has always paid the sewage bill and storm drain bill, but when it flows from 2nd Street to the roads and it gets backed up there's something wrong."