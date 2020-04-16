Knights begin COVID-19 Relief Fund to help employees, healthcare workers & local charities

Thursday, April 16, was supposed to be Opening Night of the 2020 season for the Charlotte Knights. However, just like all the other sports cancellations due to COVID-19, baseball too is on hold.

That means BB&T Ballpark will be empty and stadium workers will not be getting paid.

"On any certain day, we’ll have between security, concession workers and ticket takers and everyone about 450 people are going to be impacted, but it’s also an impact on their families as well," Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski said.

In an effort to help those employees, as well as local healthcare workers and several local charities, the team is launching “Knights Care 4 CLT.” Charlotte Knights Charities will make an initial contribution to the relief fund. They’ll also sell t-shirts to raise money for those affected by the outbreak.

Rajkowski calls this an unprecedented time and says the organization wants to do whatever it can to help the community.

"The wildcard in all of this is, we don’t know when it’s going to start, when we’re going to be able to play. There’s just so many factors out there that are, just up in the air. What we do know is there are needs in our community," he said. "This isn’t a sprint. This is going to be a marathon. We’re going to get through this. And hopefully, at the end of this, we’re going to see sports unite our community, unite our country as sports has always done and will continue to do and we hope that the Knights will be a part of it."

In addition to fundraising, the Knights’ staff is committing to 500 community service hours as part of the new campaign. Fans can get results by making a donation or buying a shirt.

