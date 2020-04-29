Korean war veteran passes away from COVID-19 after outbreak at Cornelius nursing home

Nearly half of North Carolina's coronvirus-related deaths have come from nursing homes and residential care facilities.

One of those deaths was an 88-year-old Air Force veteran whose nursing home suffered the highest number of cases in Mecklenburg County.

“He’s not suffering anymore and he's in a better place,” Sanford Hummel’s daughter, Andrea Gorman, told FOX 46.

The family was frustrated and scared after learning Hummel was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the very nursing home that had been threatening to kick him out. Now, they’re trying to recover from the heartbreak of losing him.

“He loved life, he loved this Earth, he loved his family.”

The 88-year-old Korean war veteran died Monday from the virus.

Last month, his family turned to FOX 46 for help after his nursing home, Autumn Care of Cornelius, tried to kick him out over a Medicare dispute.

Andrea Gorman says she wasn't equipped to care for Hummel and felt the safest plan was to keep him inside.

"He's like, 'if I get this COVID-19, I’ll die.”

Senator Thom Tillis' office intervened and Medicare agreed to allow him to stay an extra 100 days. Hummel thanked us almost a month ago.

"Very happy about that now I get to stay. It's a really good feeling because I didn't really have any place to go. Thank you"

But the virus quickly spread. Hummel's family says they were kept in the dark. They didn't know he tested positive until he was rushed to a hospital.

“I asked them if he tested positive and they said ‘what nobody called you?’ I'm just really not ease how it played out.”

New data released by the state found 53 confirmed cases at Autumn Care of Cornelius. Ten people have died. The numbers are a shock to Gorman.

“One of the nurses told me they had two positive nurses but they were sent home,” Gorman said. “I just don't understand how it could be so high.

Statewide, 1,650 people have tested positive at congregate living facilities. 144 didn't survive. Gorman says she’s just grateful she got the chance to say goodbye in person.

“We to suit up we had goggles on,” she said. “FOX 46 news has been great you guys have been great you've been great everybody praying for us it's just been overwhelming. Thank you for helping us

On paper Hummel may be the latest statistic. To his family, he was a loving dad and grandpa. To his country, he was a hero.