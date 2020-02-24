Krispy Kreme to deliver doughnuts from almost all locations starting Feb. 29

Krispy Kreme fans will soon be able to get fresh doughnuts delivered to their door starting on Feb. 29.

To commemorate Leap Day and the launch of the delivery service, the doughnut company will also be honoring Leap Babies, their parents and the hospital staff who helped bring the bundle of joy into the world.

Lucky parents who are at a hospital within 10 miles of a Krispy Kreme location can post on Instagram or Twitter for a chance to get fresh doughnuts delivered for free. Just post when the little love was delivered, name the hospital and tag @krispykreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

The doughnut giant said throughout Leap Day, families and hospital staff will be surprised with deliveries of five dozen doughnuts.

In 2018, Krispy Kreme tested online ordering and delivery options at select stores.

Fans who want to get the delicious doughnuts sent their way from most locations on Feb. 29 and beyond can head to krispykreme.com or through the Krispy Kreme app.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.