Labor Department fines airline nearly $20,000 in airport worker's death

The Department of Labor has charged Piedmont Airlines more than $19,000 following the death of a baggage handler.

Kendrick Hudson was killed in August of 2019 when the tug he was driving hit a piece of luggage on the tarmac. The tug overturned, pinning him to the ground.

Airport workers said Tuesday that poor lighting in Terminal E, also known as 'Death Valley' is to blame for Hudson’s death. They say they'd been asking for something to be done to increase safety in the area for months before Hudson was killed.

Hudson's family and airport workers gathered Tuesday, demanding that the airline be held accountable for the tragic accident.

The airline is now facing three citations from the Department of Labor following an Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) investigation.

The first citation states that the airport failed to ensure that the environment was free from 'recognized hazards' likely to cause death, serious injury or physical harm to employees. They were charged a $7,000 fine for this.

The second citation is for failing to evaluate each powered industrial truck operator's performance once every three years. The department of labor says no evaluations of tug operators had been conducted in the past three years. A fine of $6,300 was issued for this.

The Department issued a third citation for failing to examine the tugs for defects after each shift and report them immediately. They say the tug Hudson was on was used round-the-clock and was not inspected after each shift. This fine was for $6,300.

The total amount of fines against the airline came to $19,600.

The Department of Labor says the penalties are in no way designed to make up for loss of life and will be collected by the Department and remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which will distribute the funds to public school systems.

Piedmont Airlines has 15 days to pay the penalty. If they don't they have to request a conference with the Labor Department or file a contest with OSHA within the same time frame.

In addition to the citations given, recommendations were also given Piedmont Airlines regarding other safety and health issues.

American Airlines, who operates Piedmont Airlines, released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying, "this afternoon we received information from the Occupational Safety and Health Division of the North Carolina Department of Labor on the investigation into the events surrounding the death of our team member Kendrick Hudson. Our priority is to ensure the safest possible workplace for our team members.

We are currently reviewing the information provided, and will use it to work with the city of Charlotte, the airport and our labor groups to continually increase the level of workplace safety for our team members. Our thoughts continue to be with Kendrick’s family and friends.”

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that Piedmont Airlines is being cited and fined, not Charlotte Douglas International Airport.