Labor of Love: Bar owner pulls $3,700 off walls to give to unemployed staff

A Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees during the coronavirus pandemic got creative.

For years, customers at the Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on the walls and ceilings.

But now that business has dried up, the owner ran into trouble paying her staff.

Jennifer Knox recently decided to take down the bills one-by-one and give the cash to employees.

"The Sand Bar is going to have a fresh new look, while giving back at the same time! We are taking down the dollar bills!! And donating all the money to our bartenders and musicians that need it! ❤️ Figure, we got money (on the walls), and we got time!! So excited for this Labor of Love," Knox shared on Facebook.

In the end, Knox reportedly retrieved more than $3,700 to be split among her bartenders and other staff.