'Lace up your skates!' U.S. National Whitewater Center ice skating rink opens Tuesday

Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the ice. The U.S. National Whitewater Center is officially opening its ice skating rink on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Folks will be able to skate on an ice trail or free skate on 17,000 square feet of ice.

Located in the Upper Pond of the Whitewater Center, the skating environment features three distinct programming areas and an on-ice Airstream serving hot and cold beverages.

Officials said this activity is available with an All-Access Pass or Single Activity Pass at the center. Skate rentals are also included in pass purchases.

