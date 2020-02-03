Lancaster guidance counselor charged with assaulting student

article

A middle school guidance counselor has been charged with assaulting a student, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 46-year-old Reginald Marshall Partee, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor charge punishable by a $500 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.

The Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Partee found a 12-year-old student sitting on a bench outside of the assistant principals' office at South Middle School. Partee told the student to go to his classroom, but the student took off running.

Partee followed and when he caught the student, he shoved him, causing the student to fall. He was not injured during the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Partee then sent to the boy to the principal's office where he reported what happened.

School administrators and district officials were notified and the school resource officer began investigating.

The investigation concluded Friday and the school resource officer submitted a warrant for Partee's arrest to the magistrate.

Partee turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning and was released later in the day on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.