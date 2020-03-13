Lancaster, Kershaw County schools to close for 2 weeks; Gov. to declare state of emergency

Lancaster and Kershaw County schools will be closing for two weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus, SC Governor Henry McMaster announced Friday. The Governor is also expected to declare a state of emergency.

Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas where there is evidence of COVID-19 spreading through the community, Governor McMaster ordered that those schools be shut down for a period of 14 days.

Additional actions per the Governor's orders include:

All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

The Governor will be speaking at 5 p.m. to provide updates on the situation and declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state's response to the COVID-19 virus' impact on the South Carolina.

