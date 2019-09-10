Lancaster PD asks for assistance with missing man

article

Lancaster County officials are asking for the public's assistance with a 26-year-old missing man who was last seen on Saturday.

Timothy Wash was reported missing by family members on Sunday. He was last seen by his girlfriend leaving his home on Tully Court in Lancaster. Wash is a six-foot white male with blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs 190 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including "EST 1993" on his right forearm and a puzzle piece on his right calf and various tattoos on his left arm.

Wash drives a 2008 silver Ford Escape SUV with MQF875 tags and is known to spend time in the Indan Land area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.