Lancaster PD: Suspect fires shots into home, injuring sleeping man

A Lancaster man was seriously injured when a suspect fired shots into his home while he was sleeping

The Lancaster Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hyde Street. Four of five adults were in the home when multiple shots were fired.

Police say the man was asleep on the couch when he was shot. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not mentioned suspects or arrests at this time.